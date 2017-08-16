Hyatt Regency Delhi becomes the first of Hyatt hotels awarded LEED Platinum

Hyatt Regency in New Delhi has become the first Hyatt property among over 700 properties across the world to get a LEED platinum status. As a LEED Platinum five star hotel, Hyatt Regency Delhi is now recognised on the basis of excellence in sustainable design, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, material and resources, indoor environmental quality, and innovation in operations. It has also become one of the few hotels in New Delhi to have this certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings are built to be resource efficient. They not only use less water and enerygy, but reduce the greenhouse gas emissions which also results in saving the entire operational cost of a hotel.
The internationally-recognised LEED plaque and certificate were presented to Shiv Jatia, chairman and managing director of Asian Hotels (North) by Gopalakrishnan P, managing director, Asia Pacific and Middle East, GBCI. During his presentation, Gopalakrishnan said, “Hyatt Regency is the first hotel to have green power transmissions where 75 per cent of the power comes from green power. I congratulate the entire team as they successfully transformed a 35-year-old property in the heart of Delhi to obtain a platinum certification.”
Revealing the benefits of adopting responsible operations under LEED, he added, “There is 30-40 per cent savings on energy and water, 2-10 per cent increase in employee productivity and 35 per cent less absentism at the hotel. While the employee efficiency is not quantifiable, it is believed that they feel happy to be associated with a responsible project. Soon a visual display at the reception of the hotel will give real time data on the savings done every minute.”
When asked about whether it was difficult to transform an old property for LEED certification, Suman Majumder, vice president – engineering, informed, “We are proud to say that we did not spend any additional money on making specific changes. Eigthy to 85 per cent of operations were already conducted as mentioned under the LEED guidelines.”
Payal Rastogi, founder and managing director, Carbon Fixers, a climate change mitigation services prvider, further added, “If any building follows the basic norms laid out by the Delhi government, it automatically falls under the Silver certification of LEED norms. Hyatt as a property scores excellent on water savings, sustainability and green procurement.”
Speaking on the occasion, Aseem Kapoor, general manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi said, “It is of course a proud moment for all of us, especially as we are the first hotel to receive this certification within the Hyatt family. With this, Hyatt Regency Delhi establishes itself as one of the few global leaders for energy and environment design.”