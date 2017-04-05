Hyatt Place brand debuts in Tamil Nadu

Hyatt has announced the opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Tamil Nadu and the fifth Hyatt Place hotel to open in India. Developed by JKR Enterprise, the property features 101 rooms and suites.
“The opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram is a significant milestone for the Hyatt Place brand as it continues to expand in India and across the globe. Rameswaram’s first Hyatt Place hotel will be a vibrant and dynamic hotel that combines comfort and style that fits right into the region’s religious tourism,” said Kurt Straub, vice president of operations – India, Hyatt.
Hyatt Place Rameswaram is situated close to Ramanathaswamy Temple and Agni Theertham.
“We are delighted to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram in South India. The Hyatt Place brand offers an innovative service concept and a modern design, and we are confident this hotel will provide a wonderful new lodging option to those visiting the area. JKR remains highly committed to providing modern and affordable accommodation and services that cater to the needs of those visiting the holy city,” added Sharda Deepa, managing director, JKR Enterprise.
The hotel also offers 4,757 sq ft of flexible meetings and events space.
“The Hyatt Place brand is designed to offer seamless experiences for travellers, and we know that our guests will appreciate the comfortable and functional amenities offered at Hyatt Place Rameswaram,” stated Utsa Majumdar, general manager, Hyatt Place Rameswaram.