Hyatt brings Hyatt Centric brand to India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the rebranding of Hyatt Bangalore MG Road to the Hyatt Centric brand, marking the brand’s first hotel in India and twenty-third worldwide.
Located in prime destinations across cities like New York, Miami, Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago, the Hyatt Centric brand is thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery, and targets millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action.
Located in the city known as India’s Silicon Valley, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is the launch pad that inspires and encourages exploration of Bangalore’s serene parks, inspiring Victorian-era architecture, and vibrant dining scene with eas
“We are delighted to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to our savvy guests in India with the opening of Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,” said Sunjae Sharma, vice president of operations, Hyatt India. “Based in the hustle and bustle of Bangalore’s city center, we are confident that Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore will serve as a platform for guests to easily explore and share all that is vibrant, and exciting, about the garden city. The launch of a Hyatt Centric hotel in India strengthens Hyatt’s portfolio in the country and highlights our commitment to offering the authentic experiences guests want.”
Designed by Studio HBA, its 143 contemporary guestrooms, including four suites with terrace gardens overlooking the aquamarine blue pool, have been redecorated and infused with local flare. Two distinct dining options are available for explorers looking to try something new: The Corner and The Bengaluru Brasserie. While The Corner offers a social atmosphere for coffee and light fare, The Bengaluru Brasserie delivers modern global cuisine with a focus on health and well-being. The hotel also boasts of a customisable special events space for group events.