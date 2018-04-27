HRAWI’s latest FoSTaC conclave concludes in Diu

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) recently concluded its 19th Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme in association with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Diu.
The programme received a participation of 45 hospitality professionals who were trained and certified in the Supervisory Training Programme. The course was held at Hotel Kohinoor, Diu and had Hemant Kumar, IAS, collector & district magistrate as the chief guest for the event. HRAWI has so far trained and certified over 640 hospitality professionals in the Western region under FSSAI’s Master Trainer and Supervisory Training Programmes.
“With each programme we’ve gained confidence and realized the importance of getting our staff trained in the subjects. Each conclave has been witnessing good participation and every session has imparted new knowledge to hoteliers and restaurateurs in food safety and hygiene. We will continue to hold the Training programmes for the benefit of our fraternity and we are positive that establishments will benefit from them,” says Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.