HRAWI to organise GST seminar in Mumbai

After close to two weeks of relative uncertainty, misconceptions, and incorrect assumptions, hotel and restaurants in Mumbai will have an opportunity to clear the cloud over GST and receive clarity on any doubts regarding the new tax regime. Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has organised a seminar on ‘GST Law – 2017’ on July 13, 2017 at the Trident, Nariman Point. The seminar, open to both its members and non-members, will be addressed by experts who also will help resolve any queries with regards to the new tax and billing systems.
“The GST is a big change to the taxation system for our country and to get familiarised with any change takes time. Over the last one week the association has been trying to identify the most common issues and queries posed by hoteliers and restaurateurs and also by customers. Through this seminar we intend to put to rest any ambiguities and address any grey areas with respect to GST. We have brought on board the best minds and experts on matters of taxation and who would be happy to help us bridge any gaps in our understanding of the GST. We are positive that participating hotels and restaurants will greatly benefit from this seminar,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.