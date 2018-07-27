HRAWI to hold seminar on ban of use of plastic products

The recent ban on plastic in the state of Maharashtra, while a very progressive and necessary measure, has had a disruptive effect on the restaurant business in the State. The ban disrupts not only the revenues, but impacts as much as 65 per cent of consumers who avail home delivery services, especially in cities like Mumbai.
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) in the interest of its members and the industry, has been exploring options and has sought advice from experts on the subject. While the restaurants have adapted to the use of non plastic materials for dry food, delivering liquid food continues to remain a challenge. To address these issues and come out with practical solutions that will benefit the hoteliers as well as its patrons, the HRAWI will host a seminar on the subject. It has specially persuaded Nidhi Choudhari – IAS, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC), MCGM to share her wisdom and insights. The seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at The Leela, Mumbai from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
“The industry is in agreement with the decision to do away with the use of plastic. The use of materials that disturb the ecology and which eventually may cause irreparable damage to our ecosystem has to be abandoned. The urgency in implementing this ban is understandable but it has repercussions for businesses. We are looking for all possible options to regularise the day to day functions without the use of plastic. In this quest, we are organising a special seminar,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
Other than being an exponent on the ban of plastic, Choudhari also shoulders additional charge of Removal of Encroachments Department. In the past, she has also championed the cause of implementation of Street Vendors Protection Act, Licensing, Shops and Establishment; and Legal Department.
“One of the more significant consequences of the ban has been the disruption in managing food deliveries. While budgeting expenses, hoteliers and restaurateurs take into account all its revenue sources. A sudden and unanticipated break in the revenue stream affects operations and consequently billings. Additionally, adopting eco-friendly materials has cost implications which will raise the prices on the menu and may not be appreciated by the customer. We are seeking the most constructive way to cope with the change and hope to come out with a win-win solution,” concluded Datwani.