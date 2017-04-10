HRAWI takes liquor ban concern to Maha tourism minister

The office bearers of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) have recently met Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal to express concern over the closure of restaurants, bars and hotels serving alcohol within 500 metres along national and state highways.
The delegation included Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI; Kamlesh Barot, past president, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and HRAWI; Prem Tiwari, vice president, HRAWI.
“Firstly, we are thankful to the tourism minister for taking the time out to meet us. We discussed the impact of the liquor ban on Maharashtra, its people and tourism. We also presented an extensive report on the subject. The minister assured us that the government is working on a viable way out. Basis this meeting we are hopeful that a solution will be worked out. The social impact of the ban is mammoth. If a work around does not materialise many hotel owners will go bankrupt and many youths will be left jobless,” said Datwani.