HRAWI holds seminar on architecture trends

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) held a seminar on trends in architecture specifically for hotels and restaurants at the Ambassador Hotel in Mumbai recently. The seminar was addressed by some of the city’s renowned architects including Kozema Chitalwala of Designers-Group, Zahabiyah Gabajiwala of Za Works and her partner Yash Bansdawala. The seminar aimed at offering the city’s burgeoning hotel and restaurant enterprises insights into the principal ideas around sustainable and intelligent designs. The architects shared creative concepts on how establishments could renovate spaces within their defined themes and continue to justify economics. The seminar also focused on other niche areas like kitchen designs, HVAC and sanitation.
“The restaurant and hotel industry has witnessed a major transformation over the last decade and especially the leisure travel and tourism industry has observed a noticeable upsurge. Whether eating out or room accommodation, customers want to enjoy the finest services; right from food, location, design, ambience and facilities, everything has to be appealing and as unique as its menu. Through the seminar, we have tried to throw some light on the recent developments in architecture and designs for different types of restaurants and hotels. We are pleased that the architects conducted the seminar with proficiency and their opinions and ideas will benefit the many hoteliers and restaurateurs who attended it,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.