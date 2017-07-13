HRAWI GST seminar in Mumbai

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (HRAWI) today conducted a seminar on the newly implemented GST regime in Mumbai. The seminar, attended by around 200 members, focused on clarity and understanding of GST in the hotel and restaurant sector and was addressed by speakers including Kuresh Kagalwala, CA and board director of Alif Management Services; Govind Gopaldas Goyal, CA and proprietor of Govind Goyal and Co; Narendra Kulkarni, GST commissioner of Raigad; and Sungita Sharma, principal additional director general, vigilance department. Kagalwala and Goyal shedded light on the various aspects of the new tax regime, whereas Kulkarni and Sharma responded to member queries.