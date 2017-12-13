HRAWI concludes 10th FSSAI FoSTaC programme in Gujarat

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), which has collaborated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for conducting its Master Trainers Certification Programme, recently concluded its ninth and 10th conclaves in Silvassa and Surat. The two separate training-cum-certification sessions were based on Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme developed by FSSAI.
“We feel positive with each FoSTaC programme which has taken place about its benefits and its success. The recently concluded programmes in Gujarat received an overwhelming participation from the hotels and restaurants in the respective cities. HRAWI’s aim is to ready its members for becoming FSSAI compliant even before it becomes a mandate and has charted out similar sessions to cover the rest of Western region,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
The sessions at each conclave familiarised hoteliers and restaurateurs with the finer nuances of food safety and hygiene.
“Food businesses across India, from roadside eateries to restaurants, will have to comply with a wide set of food safety rules, norms and procedures and obtain Food Business Operator (FBO) licences. It is in the best interests of our members and the industry to be thorough and fully equipped to meet standards that are internationally accepted and followed. The training programme enables the business establishment to uniformly implement the processes as required by the FSSAI. The crux of the entire exercise is to ensure that our guests feel assured about the quality of food and services and have a good experience,” added Datwani.