HPMF restructures the steering committee in North Zone

HPMF North Zone has been picking up pace with several activities last year which included ties up with THSC, CII, FITEX, Messe Frankfurt, India Food Show and the superlative launch of UDAAN at The Oberoi New Delhi created history in the minds of every participant. With the view of a larger objective of being global and the most aspired forum, HPMF has restructured the steering committee in the northern region which will bring in more energy.
The new team consists of the following professionals from the hospitality industry –
Sanjay Verghese – President (The Imperial)
Arvind Mathur – Vice President (Radisson India)
Priya Malhotra – General Secretary (Wizcraft)
Amit Aggarwal – Joint Secretary (Radisson Greater Noida)
Tarun Chaturvedi – Joint Secretary (Fraser Suites)
Team of Office Bearers consists of the following –
Anshuman Singh,
Umashankar,
Suneel Dutt Kothari,
Ashwani Goyal,
Sanjay Wattal
Media & PR Head –
Amitabh Srivastava –
Membership Enrolment Head –
Basil Massey
Mentors –
Shiv Menon, Kaushik Jhingan, Jairaj Singh, Sanjay Goyal and Madhu Chandhok
It was also decided that the HPMF Advisory Board will also go through restructuring to induct renowned industry experts, new faces, young professionals from diversified functions or industry. Few names proposed are:
Aman Nath
Rahul Pandit
Pankaj Mehta
Marcel Parker
Sonali Sinha
The inclusion of the likes of above will bring in experience of varied professionals from different fields.
The third point discussed and approved was the launch of HPMF Srilanka Chapter on July 4 at Colombo during the IHS. In the coming months there will also be a launch of the Nepal, Bangladesh chapters.
Preparation for the HPMF Convention and Awards 2018 at Varanasi in October 18 was discussed and debated. The meeting ended with resound commitment to take HPMF to next level.
HPMF North Steering Committee had impressive presence and voice during the curtain raiser of IHE18. Several industry stalwarts attended the event and a plan of action is being created for the successful launch of IHE in August 2018. HPMF is an association partner as well as on advisory panel of IHE.