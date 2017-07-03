HPMF-North Council to conduct industry event in New Delhi

The latest addition to the HPMF fraternity, HPMF-North Council is going to conduct an event on “The Power of Collaboration” at the PHD Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi on July 8, 2017. The core team including president Shiv Shankar Menon, vice president Sanjay Goyal, general secretary Rajesh Panse, joint secretaries Amitabh Shrivastav and Priya Malhotra along with the council administrative members Jairaj Singh, Kaushik Jhingan, Surender Sharma, Gyan Upadhyay and Dr Harshvardhan Singh will be introduced at the event. Several dignitaries and hospitality sector bigwigs will be attending the event hosted by the HPMF-North Council. The event also intends to associate and collaborate with industry trade associations like HOTREMAI, FIFI, IFCA, IPHA, AWESOME and GHTP. Collectively a new resolution will be passed to create future plan of the Indian hospitality industry.
The event aims to share their knowledge and innovations, and create a collaborative environment as well as build a strong community. It also wants to create opportunity to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for ideas and strategies through series of interactive sessions, panel discussions, presentations and through industry white papers.
HPMF was initiated with a vision of developing hospitality procurement professionals through exchange of procurement knowledge and networking at different avenues. It was created to help amateur procurement professionals to gain the supplementary advantage of trained and senior procurement professionals.