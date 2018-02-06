Hotels’ F&B revenue affected by stiff competition

The Le Meridien hotel in Delhi is staring at an about 30 per cent fall in F&B revenue this year. The hotel’s fine-dining restaurants which attracted a steady flow of patrons with their dishes and specialty drinks, are up against a tough adversary — the eateries nearby that are reeling out promotions to woo customers who are now more open to ‘eating out’. And it does not help matters to have the critically-acclaimed Masala Library restaurant located right outside it.
“Connaught Place is full of restaurants and people are more experimental now and are eating out. Footfalls have gone down,” said Tarun Thakral, chief operating officer at Meridien.
The slip in food and beverages revenue is not just at Meridien—the downtrend is being seen in hotels across segments, as people eat out more and new fine-dining restaurants mushroom in the metros. A lesser number of guests are considering eating meals in hotels. Experts said the trend, already prevalent in markets like Europe and the US, is now gaining momentum in India. While Meridien is trying to get its skin back in the game by getting active on social media and tying up with food delivery firms likes Zomato for advertising and promotions for its restaurants, other large players are devising strategies to shore up F&B sales. Generally, revenue from F&B operations (including banqueting) goes up to as much as 50 per cent for some luxury hotel chains. For upscale hotel brands, it could be about 25-30 per cent of the business.
“There is enough evidence that F&B revenues from restaurants in hotels are declining. Hotels are feeling the heat because of very stiff competition from standalone restaurants. Over the years, the quality of standalone restaurants has considerably improved,” said Mandeep Lamba, MD, India hotels and hospitality group at Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants. “Standalone restaurants tend to offer much more variety and are trendy. Under the new GST regime, standalone restaurants are able to charge 5 per cent, whereas restaurants inside hotels still charge 18 per cent. That is acting as another differentiator.”