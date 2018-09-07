Hotels.com to launch ‘fintastic’ workouts at select hotels

Move over unicorns, your time is up. Mermaids officially now rule, with three times more Indians preferring to be a mermaid (28 per cent)) than the horned beast (three per cent)). Even more mermazingly, over a third (42 per cent) of Indians believe that mer-people exist, with a stupendous 19 per cent) claiming to have seen one! To celebrate the passion for these ocean-dwellers, Hotels.com is launching exclusive mermaid workout classes in select locations worldwide.
The fintastic workouts will launch in September at select Hotels.com properties as limited edition tasters, and cater to the more than a majority of (68 per cent) Indian travellers who want a holiday destination that offers them unique and interesting activities – like mermaid workouts. These mermaid classes are the perfect opportunity to channel your inner Ariel from The Little Mermaid, who is the favourite pop culture mermaid (43 per cent), ahead of the Pirates of the Caribbean mermaids (eight per cent) and Madison from Splash (nine per cent).
According to new research from Hotels.com, fun-loving Indian travellers are seeking more than the norm from their accommodation, with almost a third (34 per cent) more likely to try mermaid workouts at their hotels than an inflatable obstacle course (10 per cent), Barre – which is a mix of pilates, dance, yoga and ballet (20 per cent), spin (15 per cent) and HIIT (13 per cent). The desire to embrace the mermaid life is so strong that a majority of holiday-goers (68 per cent) claim they would book a hotel just so they could take part in a finned fitness session.
Led by a professional mermaid (yes really!), guests will be invited to slip into their very own mermaid tail, dive into an underwater world and flip, roll and twist their way through a series of bespoke and challenging exercises. Johan Svanstrom, president, Hotels.com brand says, “These days, holiday-goers don’t just want an infinity pool and a king-size bed, they want experiences they can get stuck into and brag about on social media. We know they want memorable holiday moments and these mermaid classes are exactly that, how many times in your life are you going to be able to splash, flip and swim like Ariel? We’re ‘flippin’ excited to introduce these exclusive classes to all the fun-loving holidaymakers out there and give people the chance to try something really unusual and #Mermazing.”
Guests can preview the classes in an exciting video from Hotels.com, featuring none other than Merman Chris, a leading gold-finned Insta-merman from the northern seas. Chris says, “It was a dream come true to swim down and join Hotels.com in the video and share my secrets of the deep with the world. Being a merman is a wonderful life but it’s not easy, we need to keep our bodies in tip-top shape to be able to power through the water, dive into the depths of the fathoms below AND look glamorous on a rock at any given time – my fins gets a proper workout. These classes have my finslap of approval, and it makes me the happiest little fish to know that people everywhere have the chance to pull on tails and join us in the water.”