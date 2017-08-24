Hotels, bars within city limits can sell and serve alcohol: SC

The Supreme Court has clarified that the ban on sale of alcohol within 500 metres of the highway was aimed at sales along roads that “provide connectivity between cities, towns and villages” and not at roads that fall within city limits. An order signed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice L Nageswara Rao unambiguously cited, “The order does not prohibit licensed establishments within Municipal areas. This clarification shall govern other municipal areas as well. We have considered it appropriate to issue this clarification to set at rest any ambiguity and to obviate repeated recourse to IAs, before the Court.”
Terming it as a landmark order, Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) said, “This was a much needed clarification as millions of jobs and the very survival of the nation’s tourism industry was at stake. It has been HRAWI’s contention right from the start that the original order could not have been directed at hotels and liquor vends within city limits. We are thankful to the Bench and the Justices for unequivocally clarifying this. The order will bring relief to almost 70 per cent of the affected hotels.”
Dismissing a Special Leave Petition filed by Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh (petitioner) against The Union Territory of Chandigarh & Anr (respondents), the court stated, “The exercise carried out by Chandigarh Administration does not breach the directions issued by this court. It is neither in violation of the terms of the order nor of the purpose and intendment behind those directions.” The petitioner had challenged Chandigarh administration’s move to de-notify State highways following the original order of the court banning sale of alcohol within 500 metres of all highways.
“The SC’s order dated December 15, 2016 to ban liquor vends along the highways was to deal with the menace of drunk driving resulting in accidents. However what was construed as a blanket ban across all highways came with a heavy price for the industry and its large workforce that was employed in the cities. The SC’s clarification has both acknowledged the legitimacy of de-notification of State highways and removed any ambiguity regarding lifting the ban within city limits,” said Pradeep Shetty, honorary secretary and chairman, legal matters sub-committee, HRAWI.
“The interpretation of the SC’s order dated December 15, 2016 was a massive blow to the hospitality industry. We were certain that the order of the cCourt was not being correctly interpreted and the association had been vociferously engaging with stakeholders, government agencies and courts on behalf of the industry. The clarifications cited in the order will allow a majority of the related establishments go back to business as usual and give back employment to those affected. We welcome the order with great relief,” added Datwani.