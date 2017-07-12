Hotelogix and Amazon Internet Services to hold cloud tech events for hoteliers

Hotelogix, a global provider of cloud-based hospitality software solutions, along with Amazon Internet Services, ShawMan and Airpay, will host closed room events for hoteliers on the benefits of cloud technology in three cities in India later this month. These events will be held on July 14, 18 and 21 in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. The Bengaluru event will be held at Citrus Hotels, Cunningham Road, followed by Mumbai at The Regale by Tunga. Whereas, the Delhi event will be at The Citrus Gurgaon. Designed exclusively for hoteliers to help them maximize revenue using the latest technology in hospitality, industry experts from Amazon, Hotelogix, ShawMan and Airpay will share their views on how to leverage the right cloud-based technologies to become more competitive in the hospitality industry.
It is also designed to provide hoteliers with deeper understanding of the security, reliability, and scalability of cloud-based systems to run hotels profitably. According to the organisers, with growing competition from global brands entering the India market, hoteliers in India need the right technology and tools to up the ante, and take the competition head-on. Traditional client-server models (also known as ‘on-premise’) are becoming inconvenient for Indian hoteliers. In this context, the event will try to educate the hoteliers on the benefits of cloud technology, online booking trends, distribution strategies and next generation technologies.