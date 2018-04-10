Hoteliers from Delhi attend Ladies In Hospitality seminar

Hoteliers from across the New Delhi-NCR region turned up in force for the Ladies In Hospitality’s seminar in Delhi on April 6.
Eight luminaries of the industry, including former tourism secretary M.P Bezbaruah and former FHRAI president Rajindera Kumar spoke at the seminar. Kumar was also honoured for his contribution to Indian hospitality with a standing ovation from the 150+ delegates for a minute.
Ladies In Hospitality is part of a national programme that is the first serious look at Indian hospitality from the female perspective, at a time when equality in the community and the workforce is the #1 conversation worldwide. The Delhi seminar was co-hosted by Sareena Kochar, vice president – Housekeeping, Lemon Tree & Red Fox Hotels; Manisha Bhasin, senior executive chef, ITC Maurya, New Delhi; Dilip Puri, founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality; Madhu Joshi, director – Marketing, AccorHotels India and Anahita N Dhondy; chef manager, SodaBottleOpenerWala (Olive Bar & Kitchen).
Sunita Thawani, founder & CEO of Full Circle, presented a session on the nuances of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment law and its implication for managers & owners. The topics discussed were compliance issues & HR best practices, a safe work culture, leadership challenges for ladies and how to prevent & address sexual harassment in an organisation.
M.P Bezbaruah said, “This is an innovative concept and such programmes are much needed
for our industry.”
“Ladies In Hospitality is a great initiative and a platform to bring the topics into highlight focus areas for women’s empowerment overall. The event held in Delhi saw a positive direction to progressive steps towards development for balanced gender approach,” added Madhu Doshi.
Dilip Puri further discussed his opinion, “It’s amazing to see the passion for hospitality and culinary arts in so many young women. I think we are at an inflection point where more women are going to be taking their rightful place in leadership roles across the various segments of the tourism and hospitality industry. It is my vision to develop inclusiveness and respect for diversity and equality in young minds through our education philosophy at the Indian School of Hospitality. And that’s why I think the Ladies In Hospitality programme is a great platform to support and develop women for leadership in our industry.”