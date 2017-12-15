Hotel industry seeks early police permission ahead of Christmas, New Year Eve

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has submitted a letter to Satish Mathur, director general of police to provide permission for extension of operation timings on December 24, 25 and 31 well ahead of the date. “We request you to grant permission to our members well in advance by issuing the necessary circular / communication in respect of extension of timings for hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra, who wish to keep their establishments open beyond their deadlines. This I am sure would reduce their anxiety and clear the confusion if any, from the minds of our hotel and restaurant members,” the letter stated.
The hotels and restaurants in the city reeling under a string of challenges owing to liquor ban, demonetisation and GST disruption are hopeful of changing the trend direction with the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
“Permission for extension of operation timing comes in eventually. But they usually arrive at the last minute. This prevents the hoteliers and restauranteurs from making adequate arrangements. Neither the establishments nor the patrons are able to make the best of the festival season because of the last minute handout of permission. This year we hope it will be different,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
The association has written to the Police Commissioner to provide an early permission so that the hoteliers can make the best arrangements.
“The Christmas and New Year celebrations are perhaps the biggest of all social celebrations in Mumbai. We want to make sure that we are fully prepared at our end and leave no card unturned to ensure a great evening for our guests. Hence, we have requested the authorities to grant us relaxations in timings of operations at the earliest. We are hopeful that the authorities would grant the permissions at least a week in advance. The city could do with a bit of cheer in these wintry times,” added Datwani.