Hotel industry geared to adapt to GST

Following the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the hotel and restaurant industry has stated that the sector has witnessed slowdown in the last three weeks, however the industry is geared to adapt to GST. “The maximum downward impact was seen in the last week of June with almost 35 per cent drop in sale. During the implementation phase, we are expecting issues to crop up, especially in the first three months, but are not unduly worried about it as the government is expected to help us resolve them. Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) will be offering support, suggestions and assistance to members as and when required. We also expect a few technical challenges along the way. But overall the industry is geared to adapt to GST regime,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
“There will be interim chaos as expected during the transition but we are optimistic that things will revert to usual in a couple of months. Many of our hotel units have already implemented the required back-end changes and some are still in process. The scenario feels similar to the demonetisation days when suddenly cash wasn’t available but then a couple months later everything fell in place. We will hope that this situation too will stabilize sooner than later and that GST works out for us and the nation,” added Rishi Puri, Vice President, Lords Hotels & Resorts.