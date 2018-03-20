Himalaya Food International introduces healthier fast food brand

India’s frozen food processing, manufacturing, and exporting company Himalaya Food International is venturing into the Indian market with a healthier fast food brand, ‘BURGERS’N’FRIES – It’s Not Junk Food! With the launch, Himalaya Food aims to serve all-natural and gluten-free vegetarian and vegan fast food made with wholesome, unrefined, and therapeutic ingredients to Indian consumers.
A brand with a legacy of over 40 years, Himalaya Food International has has established a stronghold in the US markets. The brand takes pride in innovating healthier version of fast foods without compromising on taste and flavor. Its motive is to educate and engage consumers towards making healthier food choices. The products have been recently launched at a company owned retail outlet in Delhi-NCR.
Commenting on the launch, Man Mohan Malik, founder-CMD of Himalaya Food International, said, “Himalaya is already catering to globally renowned B2B clients with its range of products with healthier innovations. With Indian food preferences changing in favour of greater health consciousness, we think that the time is right to manufacture and market these products in the country under the banner ‘BURGERS’N’FRIES’. We want to establish the brand as ‘It’s not junk food’ and a healthier alternative to popular fast foods, and are building a pan-India franchise chain that can reach out to consumers directly via B2C verticals.”
“We plan to open 500 outlets under the BURGERS’N’FRIES Franchise Model by next year”, says Malik. Its newly-launched franchise options in kiosks developed under ‘BURGERS’N’FRIES’ will serve the ‘All Natural, No Preservatives, no Trans-fat’, healthier range of Himalaya Products which includes select appetizers, veggies, mushrooms & cottage cheese burgers, as well as Rock salt, Masala and Garlic Pepper fries along with healthy, therapeutic, anti-inflammatory soft drinks.