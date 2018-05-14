Hilton’s hotels kicks-off global career week

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) RECENTLY kicked off Careers@Hilton Week, a global celebration and showcase of the hospitality industry’s diverse career opportunities. From May 14 – 18, the company’s hotels and corporate offices will host hundreds of events to educate and prepare job seekers, including youth, for careers in hospitality, and encourage team members to share their passion for hospitality.
Now in its fourth year, Careers@Hilton Week is part of Hilton’s Open Doors pledge, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019, by connecting, preparing, and employing them. With one in every four hotel rooms under construction in Asia Pacific carrying a Hilton brand, the company anticipates up to 100,000 new jobs being created in its hotels in the years ahead.
“The hospitality industry provides a vast range of meaningful opportunities for job seekers, and we are especially focused on investing in the development of youth. Through Careers@Hilton Week, we aim to attract and develop budding hospitality talent, and equip them with the skills required to succeed in the world of work, travel, and beyond,” said Brendan Toomey, vice president, Human Resources, Asia Pacific, Hilton.
“At the same time, we also provide our team members with an opportunity to inspire young people about careers in the hospitality industry and encourage them to join us in delivering exceptional guest experiences,”she added.
To date, Hilton has impacted nearly 800,000 young people through global partnerships, talent pipeline, and local activations. Key achievements Hilton has made in APAC include:
In 2017, Hilton impacted 100,000 youth through 1,200 events across its hotels and corporate offices as part of Careers@Hilton Week, and donated 75,000 volunteer hours. In addition, Hilton released the 2017 Global Youth Wellbeing Index in partnership with the International Youth Foundation (IYF) at the United Nations Youth Assembly, the first open source youth data publicly released to empower young people, governments, NGOs, and companies to focus their investments on priority areas for youth across 29 countries.