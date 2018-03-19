Hilton strengthens partnership with Embassy Group in India

Hilton recently announced a further expansion of its portfolio in India, following the signing of management agreements with Embassy Group to develop two hotels in Bengaluru.
The 500 room dual-branded hotel that features a Hilton Hotels & Resorts and a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the same complex will be located within the 100-acre Embassy TechVillage Business Park near Marathalli on ORR South Bengaluru. Following the success of Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links and the subsequent signing of the first dual-branded 620-keys twin hotels at Embassy Manyata Business Park, this is the third project with Hilton.
Construction of this new hospitality project is expected to begin this year and the hotels will be operational by end 2021/early 2022. The announcement reinforces Embassy Group’s strategic roll-out of hospitality ventures and strengthening its long-standing partnership with Hilton Hotels. As per the agreement, the dual-branded property is developed and owned by the Embassy Group and managed by Hilton.
Announcing the project, chairman & managing director of Embassy Group, Jitu Virwani said, “We are delighted to sign our third hotel project with Hilton, reflecting the powerful synergies and collaboration between both Groups. Using Embassy’s proven expertise in project development, we are focused on delivering landmark hotels that will provide an elevated service for our corporate occupiers within their work environment. As in the past five years, the mainstay of our Hospitality foray will be to build hotels and mixed-use developments as part of our business parks.”
“We are committed to expanding our presence in India and bringing in our world class brands from our portfolio,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, Development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton. “Our position as one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality companies has been achieved through great partnerships and we’re thrilled to be working alongside Embassy Group on these properties.”
Commenting on this announcement, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head, Hilton India, said “Hilton is committed to grow its operations in India. We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Embassy Group and we strongly believe that this dual branded concept will immensely benefit our guests.” Further added, “India is at a cusp of growth in the Travel and Hospitality sectors. We are witnessing positive signs with an uptake in both domestic and international inbound travel. Hilton will continue its endeavour to deliver best-in-class hospitality to our discerning guests as we take rapid strides to increase our presence in the growing Indian hospitality industry.”
Sartaj Singh, president, Hospitality Business Embassy Group, added, “The Hilton partnership has helped us immensely to strengthen our foothold in the hospitality business. We are very bullish about the Bangalore market, one of the busiest hospitality markets in India. Hilton remains our partner of choice and the new dual-branded property will offer corporate users and residents in that area the best in terms of location, world-class service, global standards in facilities and accommodation.”