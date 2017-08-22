Hilton grows presence in India with DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi

Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton have announced the signing of a management agreement with Trillion Real Estate and Properties for a new DoubleTree by Hilton property in Maharashtra. Scheduled to open in Q1 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will be located at Shirdi’s historical town centre, marking Hilton’s entry into the pilgrimage destination. The latest addition increases Hilton’s pipeline of hotels in India to 19 properties.
“With a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 500 upscale properties, we are delighted that our award-winning DoubleTree by Hilton brand is gaining traction in India. With five DoubleTree by Hilton properties currently operating in India, DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will mark the brand’s sixth property in the pipeline in this burgeoning market. As the first upscale hotel in Shirdi, we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences to guests beginning with our signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome,” said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton.
Shirdi is a popular pilgrimage town and an estimated 22 million tourists from across the country and overseas visit the famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple annually. Most recently, the city saw the completion of a new Shirdi Airport, which will facilitate enhanced access for pilgrims to visit the destination.
“Our partnership with Trillion Real Estate and Properties to manage DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi underpins our commitment to expand our footprint in India. Guided by our mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, we remain focused on growing our pipeline across India with an aim to serve any type of guest, anywhere they want to be in the country, for any travel need they have. DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi is a strong addition to our portfolio and will fill the existing gap in the town’s accommodation market and give us first-mover advantage in offering our award-winning hospitality to both international and domestic tourists,” said Kaushik Vardharajan, vice president of development – India, Hilton.
When open, the 125-room DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will be one of the first global hospitality brands in Shirdi. It is located approximately four kilometres from the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. In addition to a banquet hall and four meeting rooms, the hotel will have an outdoor pool, a fitness centre as well as three F&B outlets including an all-day dining restaurant.
DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will participate in Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 14 brands.