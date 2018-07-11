Hilton engages with youth by providing sustainable employment

Hilton, the American chain of luxury and premium hotels, is currently in its 100th year. In order to redefine its commitment towards sustainable employment needs and engaging with the youth in communities, Hilton has associated with School of Skills Development in Hospitality (SSDH). SSDH is a diversified hospitality company, focused on transforming and touching people’s lives through meaningful innovation in the areas of hospitality education and operations.
Engagement scope of Hilton with SSDH :
Impact of initiative :
The current batch of SSDH (30 students, population mix 80 per cent female talent, 20 per cent male talent) is ready for placement by this month end, where Hilton looks at providing the students with present opportunities within the country.