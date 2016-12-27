GVK Lounge recognised as ‘World’s Leading First Class Airport Lounge’

The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), operated by Travel Food Services (TFS) and Performa, has been awarded the recognition of “World’s Leading First Class Airport Lounge” at the 23rd edition of the World Travel Awards 2016, held at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives.
In a year-long online global voting process, qualified executives from the sector as well as end consumers participate to help their favourite destinations win the most desired accolade in the travel industry. The GVK Lounge earned this recognition, along with the spot for “Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge”, both for the second time running, having previously bagged the two awards in 2015. The GVK Lounge has also been consistently nominated for the award in the Business Class category for the past two years.
The GVK Lounge First Class section encases a dedicated area offering exclusive amenities such as concierge services, a variety of inter-continental cuisines, and a spa, among other facilities.
The World Travel Awards are renowned as prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry, attended by the sector’s key decision makers, figure heads and trade and consumer media. WTA rewards efforts and services across key sectors of tourism and hospitality industry.