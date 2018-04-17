Gurugram girl reaches Mega Finals of the 8th Young Chef India Schools competition

Tanya Yadav, a 12th Class student from DAV Public School Gurugram Sector 49, has emerged as a finalist at the Young Chef India Schools 2018, the eighth edition of India’s largest culinary competition for school students.
Tanya, along with Guneev Sachdeva from Welham Girls’ School Dehradun, will represent North India in the Mega Finals that will witness a tough battle between the top eight budding culinary stars of the country. The eight Mega Finalists have been chosen from among 30,000 higher secondary students representing 2,800 schools across India, after four rigorous rounds of zonal cook-off sessions. Conceptualised and executed by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), the winner of Young Chef India Schools 2018 will be announced in the first week of June in the finale of a five episode special series that will be aired on popular food lifestyle channel ‘Food Food’.
An elated Tanya remarked on the occasion, “This is the first cooking competition I’ve ever participated in. Everyone was surprised when I submitted my entry, yet here I stand today! Now I can feel the pressure as I’ll be representing North India at the national level. I’m excited as well as nervous about it! In the finals, I plan to work better on areas like time management and adding more flavour to my food.”
The competition was held over the last few months in four zones – North, East, West and South – wherein the first three cook-off sessions were held in the home cities of the participants or at the nearest IIHM campus. In each round, the contestants were judged on metrics such as culinary skills and techniques, adherence to good health and safety and hygiene practice, minimal waste and best use of ingredients, professional appearance, attitude, dish presentation, taste and flavor.
The dishes were presented for tasting to the panel of judges, which included Chef Sanjay Kak (Culinary Director, IIHM), Chef Shaun Kenworthy (Culinary Director, Indismart Group) and Garima Poddar (Winner, Young Chef India Schools 2014). Chef Sanjay Kak was quite impressed with Tanya’s performance. He said, “She has a lot of energy and enthusiasm and did not seem baffled anytime during the competition so far. It looked like she had a plan and she was at ease while executing it. She kept it simple and tasty! I would like to congratulate Tanya for making it so far and wish her all the best for the mega finals.”
Dr Suborno Bose (Founder & Chief Mentor of IndiSmart Group & IIHM) said, “The IIHM Young Chef India, which started 7 years back, is possibly the first serious attempt by any Institute in India to unearth the talent of the future chefs of the nation. It’s now grown up into a huge brand and over 30,000 students of Class 11 & 12 participated this year from all over the country. The YCI is now greatly appreciated by the hospitality and culinary industry and is a great contribution from IIHM to create the next-gen chefs for our industry.”
The Mega Finals will be a ‘Basket and Desert Test’ wherein a pre-decided basket of ingredients will be placed on each workstation. The contents of the basket will be disclosed to the contestants 48 hours before the competition. The participants will be given 120 minutes to prepare two identical plated main course dishes with accompaniments as well as two portions of a pre-decided identical dessert for which the recipe will be provided in advance. This recipe will also be demonstrated once by a chef before the cook-off and all finalists will have to try to replicate the demonstrated dish.