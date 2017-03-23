GreenR Cafe aims to popularise plant-based food in India

In a country where the knowledge of a vegetarian is restricted to a few dishes, GreenR Cafe comes as the first modern vegetarian kitchen offering an indigenous array of plant-based proteins or plant meats. The plant meats like plant meat balls, v-sausage, seitan v-chicken, tofu amarnath, jackfruit carnitas, lentil burger and v-tuna are all made from local ingredients like mushrooms, jackfruit, wheat gluten, sweet potato, chickpeas, brown rice, spinach, kelp among others. The concept was introduced by co-founders Nitin Dixit and Mohit Yadav who were inspired by the rise of vegetarian cuisine in California.
Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Yadav shared, “GreenR is offering modern, vegetarian, tasty and healthy cuisine based out of the core plant meats created from the local ingredients. As the Indian millenials are shifting to vegetarianism, vegan food and gluten-free diets, it is important to give them options which are not only rich in proteins, but taste good at the same time. Through GreenR we have to contemporise this food concept and take it to a global level.”
The sourcing is majorly done from northern and southern regions and the materials are easily available. The menu does not consist of any exotic plants that would ultimately add to the cost of the meal. Yadav opined, “The idea is to create an experience for the guests who visit in terms of food offerings, quality of materials and ambiance. Therefore the ingredients are sourced locally and kept fresh for consumption.” Adding to the thought behind the cafe, he mentioned, “Being vegetarian is the need of the country, being experimental and modern is the need of the time because people want to have more options in the vegetarian cuisine. The plant meats or proteins are similar to non-vegetarian meats in texture and taste good if served well.”
The brand has partnered with other brands like organic juices from Antidote, natural gelatos from Picco Licko, organic coffee Blue Tokai and hand crafted organic chocolates from Earth Loaf. Commenting on his collaborations, Yadav, mentioned, “GreenR will be a platform which will encourage a conscious lifestyle and therefore we are partnering with brands who are sourcing locally or organically.”
The brand is also looking to associate with boutique properties with similar concepts. It will come up with another cafe in Delhi and has tied up with a wellness retreat in Chennai.