Govt not keen on law to check food wastage in hotels

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government will not bring a law to check food wastage at hotels and restaurants, rather it will encourage them to take voluntary steps in this regard. Hotels and restaurants have been asked to take voluntary measures such as training its staff to create awareness amongst customers on portion of dishes served, he added.
Earlier this week, Paswan had said the government would ask restaurants and hotels to specify the portion size of a meal to enable customers order the right amount.
“We don’t want any regulations or issue advisory nor want to bring a new law. We want hotels and restaurants to take voluntary steps to address the issue of food wastage. The problem of food wastage is not there in ‘dabbas’ and street vendors but is more prevalent in star hotels and restaurants across the country,” he said.
The issue was discussed with the associations of hotels and restaurants, who have agreed to take voluntary steps to check food wastage. Representatives of Hotel Association of India, Hotel and Restaurant Association of North India, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India were present in the meeting.
