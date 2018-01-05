Gourmet Investments inks pact to debut ‘Ministry Of Crab’ in India

Gourmet Investments, one of the leading hospitality groups in the country (promoted by the Bharti Family Office), has announced an agreement with Ministry of Crab, owned by cricketers Kumara Sangakarra, Mahela Jayawardene and Chef Dharshan Munidasa to bring the iconic Sri Lankan seafood restaurant ‘Ministry Of Crab’ to India. The first outpost of Ministry of Crab will open in Mumbai in May/June 2018. Gourmet Investments has bagged the exclusive rights for Ministry of Crab brand of restaurants for all of India for a period of 10 years to begin with, and extendable by an additional period of five years after the opening of the second outlet in India.
“We hope to excite and tantalise the taste palate of Mumbai and are delighted to bring forward The Ministry of Crab in partnership with Chef Munidasa. We are pleased to start our journey in Mumbai, the most glamorous city of India,” says Ramit Mittal, CEO, Gourmet Investments.
“Gourmet Investments is on the path to bring globally acclaimed dining brands as well as celebrity chefs to India to an audience that travels extensively and is more aware about pedigree international food trends. By end of 2018, we plan to indigenously develop, as well as, acquire rights for multiple international food and beverage brands, with the next one being Typhoon Shelter conceptualised with Chef Christian Yang,” said Deepinder Batth (Joey), COO, Gourmet Investments.
The first Indian outpost will serve signature dishes such as Black Pepper Crab and Chilli Crab, which are staples at Ministry of Crab. In addition, there would be certain other dishes developed specifically keeping in view the India market.
“India has been on my radar for many years and it has been a question of the right partner. My food can be simple and ingredient specific that it required a partner to understand the passion and stubbornness about it. With Joey and Ramit I found great partners to work in India and look forward to our opening in the next few months,” commented Chef Dharshan Munidasa.
“Ministry of Crab started as a fun project for Kumar and myself to work on together, along with Dharshan, and we’re so happy to see how far it’s come. With this new step into India I’m excited for the next innings in our journey and hope you’ll be bowled over by it,” added Mahela Jayawardene.