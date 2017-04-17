Godrej Properties partners with Taj for luxury hotel at The Trees, Mumbai

Godrej Properties (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has announced that it has partnered with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris to develop a Taj brand hotel at its flagship project, The Trees, in Vikhroli, Mumbai. The Taj at The Trees will offer approximately 150 guest rooms and suites along with dining, entertainment, and conferencing facilities. The Trees is located just off the Eastern Express Highway and offers connectivity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) through the Santacruz Link Road (SCLR) in 15 minutes and to Fort through the Eastern Freeway in 30 minutes.
The Godrej Group’s land holdings in Vikhroli include a privately controlled mangrove reserve that is five times the size of London’s famed Hyde Park. The Trees mixed-use development contains a commercial precinct spread across 9.4 acres, which houses Godrej One, the Godrej Group’s global headquarters. The more private luxury residential precinct spread across 6.7 acres will house a community of residential buildings with private parks and a clubhouse facility. The central mixed use precinct, spread over 9.2 acres, will comprise of a Taj hotel, a luxury residential project named Godrej Origins, cultural buildings, and a high street retail court.
Godrej Properties has collaborated with several renowned architects and engineering consultants to design this project. Sasaki Architects, the master planners for The Trees, have developed several iconic projects including the Beijing Olympics Masterplan. Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the lead architects for Godrej One, are known for designing architectural icons such as the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.
All structures within the development will be planned as LEED or IGBC Platinum rated. Godrej Origins, the residential development, that is now being opened for sale is IGBC Platinum pre-certified.
Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Taj to create a luxury hotel at our flagship project. Our endeavour is to make The Trees India’s most exciting mixed-use development and this partnership is an important milestone towards that goal. We look forward to working closely with the Taj team to create a landmark hotel.”
Rakesh Sarna, MD and CEO, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, commented, “We are very pleased to be associated with a group like Godrej, which is synonymous with trust, integrity and quality. We share their commitment of sustainable development and we look forward to bringing world-class hospitality to this great location.”