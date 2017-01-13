Goa’s VMSIIHE signs MoU with Turismo de Portugal

VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Manora-Raia, Goa has signed an MoU with Turismo de Portugal. The MoU was signed by Dattaraj V Salgaocar, chairman, VMSIIHE, and Luis Araújo, president, Turismo de Portugal, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa who is presently in Goa on a state visit.
Professor Irfan Mirza, director of VMSIIHE led the efforts in forging a collaboration between the two nations.
The knowledge exchange programme between the two countries will see a collaborative effort in the fields of research, training, teaching-learning methods and other aspects in the future. The MoU, valid for two years, mutually agrees to conduct student training and teacher mentoring modules in addition to institutional support.
The MoU focuses on a shared vision, to encourage and develop the training and qualification of human resource personnel working in the field of tourism, as well as to coordinate and execute professional training for students and faculty.
Professor Mirza said, “We at VMSIIHE are delighted to forge an alliance with Turismo de Portugal. Portugal has a vibrant tourism culture. Together we can collaborate and enhance the quality of education we offer to our students. At our institute we offer a unique curriculum, internationally trained faculty and world class infrastructure to prepare the students for the ever changing needs of the hospitality industry. Our goal is to make this institute the centre of excellence for the hospitality industry in India and we believe we have come one step closer to that goal with the signing of this MoU.”