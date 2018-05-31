Ginger forays into Jhansi with the signing of a new hotel

Ginger announces the signing of a new hotel in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This will be Ginger’s first hotel in Jhansi. Jhansi was selected among 98 cities for the smart city initiative by Government of India. The Ginger portfolio has 45 operating hotels and eight hotels in the pipeline.
Deepika Rao, managing director & chief executive officer, Ginger said, “We are delighted to partner with Khard Hotels for the new Ginger hotel and set foot in the historic city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. This will be the first branded hotel in the city.”
Ginger Jhansi will have 76 rooms, an all-day diner and a meeting room. Located exactly opposite the railway station, the proposed hotel is a convenient option for travellers visiting the historic city of Jhansi for business or leisure. The hotel is a greenfield development and is slated to open by late 2020.
Ginger is a part of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) brandscape. IHCL has five hotels in the state of Uttar Pradesh – The Gateway Hotel Fatehabad Road Agra; Vivanta and Ginger in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow; Taj Nadesar Palace Varanasi and The Gateway Ganges Varanasi.