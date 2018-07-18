Ginger expands its footprint in Noida

Ginger has announced the signing of a new hotel in Noida, New Delhi’s satellite city. It will be the third Ginger in Noida. The Ginger portfolio has 45 operating hotels with nine hotels in the pipeline.
Deepika Rao, managing director and CEO, Ginger said, “One of the most modern cities in India, Noida is a commercial hub with presence of some of the world’s largest international companies. We are delighted to partner with Admired Height Projects and expand our presence in Noida.”
The new Ginger hotel is a greenfield project slated to open in 2021. The hotel will have 119 rooms, an all-day diner, a meeting room and a fitness centre. The hotel will be housed in Paras One 33, a one stop mixed use destination on Noida Expressway in Sector 133.It is conveniently located just a short drive from Greater Noida, Akshardham Temple and with close proximity to major IT hubs.
Ginger is a part of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) brandscape. With two existing hotels in Sector 63 and the addition of this new hotel in Sector 133 (Noida Expressway), Ginger will have a combined inventory of about 300 keys in Noida. This takes the count to 15 hotels in the IHCL portfolio in the National Capital Region.