GMs Conclave at FHW Mumbai discusses talent management strategies

Tourism minister Maharashtra is chief guest at Business Excellence Honours
On the first day of India’s leading food, drinks and hospitality show, Food & Hospitality World being held at the MMRDA grounds in BKC Mumbai, general managers of leading hotels in the region discussed their talent management strategies.
The general managers agreed that getting good talent and retaining it has always been a challenge.They all agreed that getting the right candidate starts from the hiring process. They also opined that skill can be trained but it is more important to have the right values.
The first day of the trade show also witnessed the FHW Business Excellence Honours which recognised the achievements and performance of industry leaders across numerous segments. The awards were presented by the chief guest Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism and Employment Guarantee Scheme, Government of Maharashtra.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “FHW has brought everything related to F&B under on one platform. Cuisine attracts a lot of travellers from across the globe and FHW offers a 360-degree offering. For 2018, Maharashtra Tourism punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree and food forms an integral part of it; and FHW is a beautiful platform for the A-Z of the food and hospitality space. This is an important event for us and I also consider it a tourism event.”