FSSAI announces regulatory compliance partnership with Decernis

Decernis LLC and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have recently announced a wide-ranging regulatory compliance partnership based upon shared content in a signing ceremony at FSSAI headquarters in Delhi. The partnership will provide FSSAI access to Decernis’ cornerstone gComply reference product, which enables access to 90,000 regulations and standards across 207 countries. FSSAI will provide Decernis direct feeds of information and data for the Decernis Horizon Scanning and gComply platforms.
“Under this agreement, Decernis would facilitate access to various international regulations through a user-friendly online platform. As per the good regulatory practices, international practices are required to be taken into account while framing the national standards or guidelines,” stated Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI.
“For over 15 years, Decernis has developed similar partnerships and client relationships with over 40 governmental entities. This cooperation ensures the accuracy of regulatory compliance information Decernis provides to its thousands of users globally. Decernis is very pleased to cooperate with FSSAI to improve safety for the food production supply chain, which will also support our clients that manufacture and process foods and beverages,” said Kevin C Kenny, chief operating officer, Decernis LLC.
Decernis delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, intelligent systems technology, big data analytics, and global expertise. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than 200 countries on a day-by-day basis.