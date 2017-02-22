Former French President Sarkozy joins AccorHotels board

As part of the acceleration of AccorHotels’ expansion strategy, its board of directors has decided to set up an International Strategy Committee, which will focus on the development of AccorHotels’ network and brand portfolio throughout the world, as well as on the promotion of French tourism.
The board has also taken note of the resignation of Nadra Moussalem as director, following Colony Capital’s decision to sell its shareholding in Accor. To succeed him, the board has unanimously co-opted former French President Nicolas Sarkozy as an independent director for the remainder of Moussalem’s term, at the close of the shareholders meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2018. Sarkozy will chair the International Strategy Committee whose missions and members will be further detailed by a forthcoming board meeting.
Sarkozy said, “I am glad to contribute to the development and the international reach of AccorHotels, one of France’s flagship companies. The success of the group as well as the quality of its management are outstanding assets, shaping AccorHotels into one of the leading showcases of the French economic landscape.”
Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, AccorHotels, added, “The board welcomes this new appointment. The international expertise of Nicolas Sarkozy and his perfect knowledge of geopolitical issues are tremendous assets for the group.”