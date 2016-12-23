Food-tech company Frshly launches operations in Bengaluru, Chennai

Indian food technology start-up Frshly has launched its service offerings at the Bengaluru Central Railway Station and Chennai International Airport. Frshly an automated retail marketplace that sells food from restaurants to travellers.
Currently offering six cuisines with 30 combos, the brand claims to provide convenience and variety to its customers through its dispensing machines. The brand is currently present across three cities – Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad.
Frshly serves food from restaurants across the city, including Tadka Singh, Currylicious, Delhi Highway, Anjappar and Nandhana Palace in Bengaluru. While in Chennai, food is available from Anjappar, Kumarakom, Delhi Highway, Arab Street, Madrasi Biryani and Eco Kitchen. Consumers can download the Frshly app from Apple and Google Play stores to pick locations, order and pay for their food on the go. The available food options have been priced between INR 79 to INR 160.
“We are delighted to bring a unique concept in India called Frshly, wherein consumers have access to high quality food from multiple restaurants, takeaway-friendly packaging and quick food pick-up service. The technology in our systems keeps the food fresh and heats up before delivering the product which ensure hot and tasty food served all the time,” said Satish ChamyVelumani CEO, Frshly.
“We have operations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad in India with about 16 stores at key IT parks and large IT companies and setup our stores at the Railway stations and airports. We will be launching in Singapore shortly in collaboration with Spring, a Singapore Government body under the Spring Seed (Spring Startup Enterprise Development) scheme. We have also set our vision to enter other Asia Pacific countries and the Middle East market by 2017,” he added.
“With the help of IRCTC we are working with their main food plaza licensees to install Frshly across all A1 and A category stations in India. We are all set to initiate a revolution of unparalleled passenger satisfaction across the Indian Railways Network. Frshly can replace the traditional pantry coaches in railways and we are in talks with Indian Railways to make it a reality soon. We also wish to take our flagship product to the global railways. We aim to bring a fully automated ‘Vend-cafe’ concept inside the train where all the F&B options will be made available at the push of a button,” stated Ramesh Narayanan, chief business development officer, Frshly.