Food processing ministry invites innovators to participate in Food Processing Start-up awards

With the theme ‘Transforming The Food Economy’, World Food India, being organised by Ministry of Food Processing is coming with ‘The Food Processing Start-Up Awards’ from November 3 to November 5, 2017 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Food Processing Start-Up Awards is an attempt to recognise start-ups that have significantly contributed towards the growth and development of food processing sector through path-breaking technology and innovations across the processed food value chain and ecosystem.
Following response and growing interest from startups for India’s first food processing start-up awards, the application deadline has been extended till October 13, 2017. A collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, CII, Start-Up India and Yes Bank, being organised under the aegis of World Food India, a three-day international event, these awards are an attempt to recognise budding entrepreneurs that have a potential to contribute towards the growth and development of food processing sector through path-breaking technology and innovations across the processed food value chain and ecosystem.
As part of the evaluation criteria, 15-20 applications will be shortlisted from all over India, which will be further funneled into top three applications in the second round. The applications received so far comprise of unique solutions with a common vision to minimise food wastage, improve nutrition value of the food, and address issues related to safety, hygiene and leakages in the supply chain. Top three winners selected on November 4 will be awarded during the valedictory session on November 5 and will be awarded with a cash prize of INR 3 lakh, two lakh and one lakh respectively.
The awards are open for all potential students and entrepreneurs/start-ups to showcase innovative products, services, ideas in order to address the key challenges in the food processing sector based on the below focused areas:
The awards serve as a platform for shortlisted applicants to interact with international and domestic leaders and help get a recognition amongst stakeholders in the food processing sector. This programme also provides an opportunity to explore alliances, suitable mentoring opportunity and pitch for funding from investors and industry. In addition to this, free exhibition space will also be provided to the shortlisted applicants.