FHW Mumbai reaffirms exponential growth of food and hospitality industry in India

Thirty years and still going strong. The 30th edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW), concluded successfully with record visitors and business opportunities. The event, held at the MMRDA Grounds BKC, Mumbai, was inaugurated by an esteemed panel of eminent guests which included Shaina NC, fashion designer and BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra; Chef Manjit Singh Gill, corporate chef, ITC Hotels; Chef Vernon Coelho, president, Western India Culinary Association (WICA); Dilip C Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurants Association of Western India; Mohan Deshpande, chairman, Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum (HPMF) and Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).
Speaking at the event, Shaina NC said, “I am happy to witness such a wonderful platform for the hospitality industry. Being a foodie, I am very interested in the growth that this industry has seen and to be part of such platforms that are truly international in standards. I am sure this industry will see exponential growth in the near future.”
At the inaugural, Chef Manjit Singh Gill, stated, “I have been in the industry since 1974 and feel honoured to be part of FHW’s 30th exhibition. The industry has only seen growth in the past years and these shows play a great role in introducing us to new trends. We in the kitchens are greatful for such platforms which make our work easier.”
In celebration of the 30th edition of the show, a Business Excellence Honours was organised to recognise hospitality brands and people who have made valuable contributions to the industry. These included: FHW Lifetime Achievement Honour – Anil Madhok; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Indian Hotel Brand -Pride Group of Hotels; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Woman in Hospitality – Anshu Sarin; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Young Turk – Suhail Kannampilly; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Hotel Booking Website -Booking.com; FHW Business Excellence Honour – QSR McDonald’s India; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Restaurant Chain – deGustibus Hospitality Pvt Ltd; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Innovative F&B Brand – Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Food Delivery – Swiggy; FHW Business Excellence Honour – Food App – Holachef; FHW Business Excellence Honour – CSR – Mirchi & Mime.
On the second day of the event, a GM’s Conclave saw 12 General Managers of leading hotel brands in Mumbai and Pune participate in a panel discussion on MICE in Maharashtra. The GMs included Sameer Sud, The Leela Mumbai; Nicholas Dumbell, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel; Cajetan Araujo, St Regis, Mumbai; Suraj Kumar Jha, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport; Varun Sahani, The Orchid, Mumbai; Kapil Kapoor, Waterstones Hotel, Mumbai; Amit Midha, Conrad Pune; Srinivas Srirangam, Novotel Imagica, Khopoli; Vineet Mishra, JW Marriott Pune; Subhabrata Roy, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai; Santanu Guha Roy, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibauget and Satyajit Kotwal, The Resort, Mumbai.
FHW Mumbai 2017 saw participation from leading industry associations including Indian Hotel & Restaurants Association (AHAR), Food Bloggers Association of India (The FBAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), Hotel & Restaurant Association for Western India (H&RAWI), Western Indian Culinary Association (WICA), I-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), Retailers Association of India (RAI), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), and Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).
The 11th edition of the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), organised in association with WICA, saw over 150 culinary professionals participate to compete and present their culinary skills. Th awards were given away by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
A Mixology Championship was also organised judged by an esteemed jury which included India’s celebrity bartender Shatbhi Basu; Zac Abbot, head mixologist, Masala Bar and Yoginder Negi, director operations, DLF Group. Theres was also the Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge, in association with IPHA, which showcased the skills and finesse of the housekeeping fraternity from leading hotel chains.
Other Special Events included the FHW CEO Speak in association with RAI; The Power of Purchase, with HPMF; and Hospitality Knowledge Exchange, in association with NRAI were the other important sessions.
In Mumbai, a major development this year is a dedicated CINET Laundry Pavilion. At a conference, keynote speakers from Professional Textile Care (PTC) companies presented the developments and technologies in the PTC industry, specifically in India.
This year some of the key participants were Wilmax, Parle, Hamilton, Cello, Pasabasca, FeatherTouch, Arine, Tiger, Sambonet, Hepp, Zeher, Cambro,Rational, Lavazza, Coffee Day, Spigeleau, Astoria, WMF, MSM Malaysia, Canapure Canola, Blue Star, HAIER, Hoffman, Unilever, Nestle, Amul, Go Cheese, Adani Wilmar, Bisleri, Everest Spices, India Gate Basmati, and others.
India’s truly international food and hospitality tradeshow for the HoReCa industry the show has seen eminent growth with 250 exhibitors participating for the 30th edition. Organised three times in a year in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa, FHW brings leading global players to showcase their latest products and innovations and industry leaders to converge, interact and source their annual requirements.
Organised by India’s leading media house The Indian Express Limited and Hannover Milano Fairs India Pvt Ltd. (subsidiary of two of world’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country. FHW Mumbai 2016, saw participation of over 15 countries across categories, 350 plus brands, 150 plus product categories and footfall of more than 8000 business visitors, providing an apt platform for exhibitors to launch new products and build new business alliances.