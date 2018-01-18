FHW Mumbai 2018 kick-starts with industry presence

The 33rd edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) has been inaugurated today at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai. FHW Mumbai 2018, being held from January 18 to 20, witnessed industry dignitaries including Ralph Hays, consul general and trade commissioner of New Zealand in India; Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association; Partha Chatterjee, president, Skal Mumbai; and Chef Sudhir Pai, treasurer, Western India Culinary Association (WICA).
Addressing the audience, Hays said, “New Zealand is all about experiences, and this show is all about the ingredients that go in creating those experiences. We have a wide portfolio of F&B products. Many New Zealand companies are interested in the India market and this is an ideal platform for them.”
With an objective of creating bigger and better opportunities of partnership within the trade fraternity, the event will see participation of over 450 leading food, hospitality and beverage brands showcasing over 2,000 product categories. Whereas, Kohli commented, “I have been coming to FHW for around 20 years, and I have only seen it grow year on year.”
The trade show will also feature industry specific three live competitions – The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge – Western India (PHC), and Mixology Championship, FHW Business Excellence Honours with some new interesting shows.
Deshpande stated, “I have been associated with FHW for more than 10 years, and I have seen it evolve every year. FHW acts as a catalyst for HPMF’s growth.”
This year FHW will also be hosting the 5th Annual Chef’s Connect. The fifth edition of Chef’s Connect is a congregation of top notch three, four and five star hotel’s head chefs, food bloggers/experts, industry influencers and hospitality entrepreneurs, bringing the key focus on global trends, market leading renovations and recent developments on cutting-edge issues. This year’s theme is ‘Change: The Only Constant’.While the industry stakeholders will come together to share their insights on the topic, they will also get an exclusive opportunity to network with the exhibitors.
Chef Pai said, “It’s fantastic to come here. There are new vendors every year. The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) by WICA here is a great opportunity for young chefs.”
The event is supported by numerous renowned industry associations such as HPMF, HRAWI, i-Professional Housekeepers Association (iPHA) and WICA. Alongside the event will also witness five country pavilions showcasing their specific products and offerings.
Panchamia added, “There’s a need for the industry to evolve and upgrade and this is the perfect platform. There are great seminars here that help us learn and explore the latest industry developments.”
Like each year, key conferences at the trade show include FHW CEO Speak, The Power of Purchase, and Hospitality Think Tank – The GMs Conclave, which will be participated by general managers of leading hotels. These discussions will throw light on some recent issues as some prominent industry stakeholders share their insights.
Leading companies participating in the event include Zafran Innovacion, Adwin India, Pillsbury, Morde Food, Unilever Food Solutions, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Amul, Prabhat Dairy among many others. While some prominent players of hospitality industry like Blue Star, Cello Industries, Cerra Globe Inc, Anandi Specialities & Services, AV&T Hospitality Solution, Gilly Professional Kitchens, FNS International, Kaapi Solutions India, Elan Professional Appliances, Dolphy India, Duroflex, Thomson & Thomsons, Italian Food, Voltas, Coffee Day Global will also be showcasing at the event.