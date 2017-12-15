Fifth Global Hospitality Conclave to be held in Jan

Global Hospitality Conclave (GHC), in its fifth edition, will be held on January 6, 2018 at The Leela Ambience Gurugram. The conclave, an independent initiative by the alumni of the erstwhile Oberoi School of Hotel Management (OSHM), now The Oberoi Centre for Learning and Development (OCLD), brings together a host of industry leaders to discuss the trends and developments in the hospitality, travel and aviation industry.
The upcoming edition of GHC will see the participation of Pramod Bhasin, vice chairman emeritus, Genpact; Jan Tissera, president, Travel Click; Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, Spice Jet; Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO, Indian Hotels and Shyam Saran, Indian career diplomat, IFS as keynote speakers. Further, there will be panel discussions on topics such as Disruptive Innovation with Kaushik Dasgupta of Google, Aman Nath from Neemrana Hotels, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Pay TM; Tourism Trends with Jamshyd Sethna of Banyan; Manoj Adlakha of American Express; Deep Kalra from Make My Trip and adventure travel expert Mandeep Soin; and a session themed Young Turks with young achievers such as author Advaita Kala and Kainaaz Messman of Theobroma.
The conclave seeks to touch upon trends and opportunities in the hospitality, travel and aviation landscape, as well as discuss priorities to arrive at potential gateways and drivers of growth in the coming years.
Organised annually, GHC sees participants from across the world who have been part of The Oberoi Group in a leadership position. The objective of the conclave is to get the Oberoi Hotels alumni together annually, who are presently employed in different sectors across the world such as banking, aviation, travel, education etc.
GHC is open exclusively to all who have either graduated from OSHM/OCLD upto the year 2008 or have worked with the Oberoi Hotels in senior management for 10 years or more.