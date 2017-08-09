FHW Bengaluru 2017 to host culinary, mixology competition in association with US Premium Agricultural Products

Food Hospitality World (FHW) Show has collaborated with US Premium Agricultural Products to showcase the variety of fruits and nuts from America. The three-day show from August 9 to 11, 2017 at the White Orchid Convention Center will see culinary and mixology competition, the biggest one in South India. The event aims to create awareness and knowledge of the availability, versatility and utilisation techniques of US Cranberries, Washington Apples, USA Pears, California Walnuts and US Pecans. The collaboration serves as a huge platform to engage with star hotel chefs and mixologists who will showcase their gastronomic skills using these products as the main ingredient. The competition will be organised as a special event in concurrence with ‘South India Culinary Challenge & Baking Contest’ and ‘Mixology Championship’ in association with the South India Culinary Association (SICA). It will be judged jointly by reputed industry members and SICA and USDA representatives.
Speaking about the initiative, Alyson Segawa, manager – international marketing accounts, Bryant Christie, said, “We are happy to be associated with the FHW Show, one of the most sought after event dedicated to creating an enriching experience for chefs, members of trade and consumers. Through participation in the show, the idea is to reach our core target audience and introduce them to the freshness, versatility and taste of US Premium Agricultural Products. We truly hope our invitees will enjoy this exquisite three-day extravaganza.”