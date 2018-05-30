FHW 2018 Bengaluru to roll out its 34th edition show in June

Food Hospitality World (FHW) India is all set to roll out its 34th Edition show at Palace Grounds, Mekhri Circle, Tripura Vasini, Bengaluru from June 7 to 9, 2018.
Spread across 9,000 sqm area, FHW Bengaluru will see participation of over 300+ leading National and International Food & Hospitality Brands, 500+ product category showcase and organise seven plus special events.
Some of the companies participating this year include – Tata Global Beverages, Blue Star, Wang Professionals, ITW India, IFB Industries, Italin Foods, WMF Coffee Machines, Charnock Equipments, Stellar Gastronam, Mittal International, Aster Technologies, California Walnut, Dawat Basmati, FnS, King Koil, Haier Appliances and several others.
The event will showcase exhibit profile of Food & Bakery ingredients, Commercial Kitchen & Refrigeration Equipments, Cocoa & Chocolates, Bakery Equipments & Tools, Ready to Eat & Speciality Food, Housekeeping products & services, F&B Service products, Beverages & Spirits, Hospitality Technology Solutions, Flours & Edible oils and many more.
One of the highlights of the expo is FHW in association with the South India Chef Association (SICA) will organise three special events, facilitating industry networking opportunity, a culinary competition, live demonstrations and workshops. Chef Lounge will serve as the meeting place for master chefs, executive chefs, restaurant owners and new talent; South India Culinary Challenge (SICC) will feature 150 + hotels and restaurant chefs showcasing their culinary skills in Artistic Bakery & Pastry Display Challenge; and Live Cooking with Bengaluru Chefs, featuring master class sessions by distinguished culinary experts of south India.
Conferences at the event will include Hospitality Knowledge Exchange, a knowledge initiative focusing on future trends in F&B and hospitality by senior management, The Power of Purchase – in association with Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF), a power panel by procurement decision makers and professionals, and Housekeepers’ Connect – in association with the Professional Housekeepers Association (PHA), panel discussion led by the Housekeeping Managers of leading hotel & restaurant brands of South India.
Additionally, in association with PHA, FHW will be hosting the annual South India Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge and the Mixology Championship in association with Bar Square.
FHW Bengaluru 2018 is proudly associated with industries foremost trade associations – The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), South India Hotel & Restaurant Association (SIHRA), Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE), Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA), Karnataka Pradesh Hotel & Restaurant Association (KPH&RA), Hubballi Hotel Association, Hotel Association of Pondicherry (HAP), The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association (TNHA), South India Chef Association (SICA), Professional Housekeepers Association (PHA), Association Of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI), Bar Square & Dial-A-Baker.
Organised by the Indian media publication – The Indian Express and Hannover Milano Fairs India (subsidiary of two of Europe’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is a focused B2B tradeshow and one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country.