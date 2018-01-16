FHRAI demands uniform flat tax rates at 12% on all categories in Budget 2018

The Federation of Hotels & Restaurants Association of India (FHRAI) has, through a memorandum to the Government of India, for the upcoming Budget 2018, asked for infrastructure and industry status for the hospitality sector for projects of INR 25 crore and more. FHRAI has also asked the government to keep uniformity in a flat tax rates at 12 per cent on all the categories as a lower rate of 12 per cent will contribute to increase nation’s GDP, encourage tourism induced employment, across the country. Currently, there are four rates for hotels (zero per cent,12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent) based on the declared tariff of rooms.
Garish Oberoi, president, FHRAI, said, “The tourism sector suffers from a gap in terms of world-class infrastructure development in the country’s tourism destinations. This gap can be bridged by encouraging investments in hotel sector by giving infrastructure status for lower investments. Also no other nation has GST rate as high as 28 per cent on hotels and tourism. Charging different tax rates on the nature of accommodation and destination may escalate a perception that India is not a tourist friendly nation.”
Since there are restrictions in place for hotels to be constructed near the beaches and coast lines, FHRAI also recommended permission of construction of hotels, however, mandate may be given to hotels to ensure that the requisite environmental and safety norms etc are adequately taken care of.
The memorandum among others also included:
- All foreign exchange earnings should be treated as exports or deemed exports: If the same would qualify as export/deemed export of services, the credit balance would be available for adjusting GST liability on domestic taxable supplies. Under GST also government should provide the benefit as covered in SEIS
- Declared tariff should not be basis for rate categorisation. Rate categorisation should be on the basis of transaction value
- Restaurants should be given the credit for input services. Credit on inputs and capital items may be kept restricted
- On the issue of input credit applicable to hotel industry, FHRAI has recommended input credit to be granted to hotel industry for any construction activities irrespective of the same being capitalised in books
- The requirement of 75 per cent value should be reduced for both amalgamating and amalgamated company. The time period for which assets should be held by amalgamated company should be reduced from five to two years to make it equal to the requirement for the amalgamating company
- The validity of section 32AC ended on March 31, 2017. FHRAI has recommended that benefit of section 32AC should be extended for another three years. The meaning of eligible companies should be widened to include the companies engaged in operation of hotels. The exclusions from meaning of plant and machinery (such as office equipment etc) should not be applicable for hotel companies
- With a view to incentivise this staggering investment, FHRAI also proposed that hotels should also be permitted a weighted deduction of 150 per cent under Section 35AD