Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Anaya Beacon Hotel in Jamnagar

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, an Indian environmentally sensitive hotel chain has added another hotel to its portfolio with the launch of Anaya Beacon Hotel in Jamnagar. This is the ninth hotel which is managed by the company under the Beacon Hotels brand. The other Beacon properties are located in Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Rajkot, New Delhi and Udaipur.
Anaya Beacon Hotel is a business hotel with 40 rooms. The hotel is centrally located and with easy access to public transport. The hotel inventory comprises of 18 deluxe rooms, 15 executive rooms, six executive premium rooms and one suite.
The hotel offers all the modern facilities which a business traveller is looking for. Right from LED television, satellite TV connection for entertainment & international news, wi-fi, in-room dining, digital in-room safe, etc. Fiesta@Beacon, the multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant offers a mix of Indian, Chinese & continental dishes.
Beacon Hotels (a brand owned by The Fern Hotels & Resorts) are positioned as ‘Smart & Efficient’ hotels in the economy segment, providing value-for-money accommodations and offering limited services with all the essential amenities for a comfortable stay.
Suhail Kannampilly, COO said, “We have further consolidated our position in Gujarat. We already have nine operational properties in Gujarat. The launch of Anaya has give us one more chance to serve the people of Gujarat.”