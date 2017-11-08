Fern Hotels & Resorts looks to close March 2018 with properties in Nepal

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, as part of expansion, will close the current financial year with three operational properties with a total of 233 keys, according to the COO of the company, Suhail Kannampilly. The company recently started managing the 73 rooms Summit Hotel, a Nepali styled boutique hotel, located seven km from Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu. “The Fern Residency, Bharatpur in Nepal is a 48 room property which will be operational by the end of the current financial year,” Suhail said.
The company will also be managing another 112-room upcoming hotel property in Kathmandu under The Zinc brand. It is scheduled to be operational by year end as well. The company is looking to increase the key count to 500 in Nepal during the course of the next 18 months and aims to become one of the biggest hospitality players in Nepal by having presence in key destinations like Pokhara, Lumbini, Nagarkot, Biratnagar.
“As of now we are managing seven properties outside India and will add two more to our kitty by the year end taking our tally to nine. In the India market we are going to open a property every single month in the current financial year and are expecting to reach a figure of 59 operational properties. Our long-standing relationships with local corporates and the travel trade, along with our strong connects with all the key OTAs, ensures volumes are driven into all our hotels from all these key channel partners,” he added.