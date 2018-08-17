Fabelle creates a 72 kg chocolate bar to commemorate Independence Day

As India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day, Fabelle, a leading Indian chocolate brand, commemorated the Independence Day with a first of its kind 72 kg chocolate bar made from a unique mix of 72 ingredients. The brand which is known to create distinct chocolate experiences had crafted a larger than life 72 kg chocolate bar in each of the six metros where the brand is currently available. These bars will be displayed in the chocolate boutiques in select ITC Luxury Hotels in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru from August 15 to 19, 2018. The exquisite milk chocolate bar was handcrafted by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers using rich milk chocolate blended with unique ingredients like nuts, dried fruits, cookies, seeds, jellies, biscuits and more.
Fabelle, which is known for crafting unique chocolate experiences, left the guests fascinated with the larger than life chocolate bar. The brand undertook months of research to finalise on the 72 ingredients which would be a part of the 72 kg chocolate bar and also multiple tasting trials were done to create a unique chocolate taste and a multi textural experience. Finally Fabelle Master Chocolatiers in each of the six cities worked for over seven to eight days to handcraft the artisanal masterpiece. The journey of the creation was a challenging one because it was not only important to create a larger than life 72 kg chocolate bar but to also ensure that the bar is as exquisite to taste as any of -the other Fabelle chocolate creations which are rated very highly by chocolate connoisseurs. The Master brought all their experience to bear in creating one of a kind experience to create this iconic creation and pay a befitting tribute to the nation’s most celebrated occasion i.e. the 72nd Independence Day.
To make the occasion sweeter, the brand decided to partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation which works towards supporting deserving children to lead a richer life by fulfilling their wishes. Fabelle worked with Make a Wish Foundation and distributed the specially crafted 72 kg chocolate bar to kids making Independence Day special for them. Through digital and PR campaigns, guests were also encouraged to donate to a Make a Wish India to make wishes of kids come true and Fabelle thanked the contributors in a unique manner by gifting them a piece of the iconic chocolate bar.
Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Kuldeep Bhartee, area manager (West), ITC Hotels and GM, ITC Maratha shared, “With the 72 kg chocolate bar we wished to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day in a unique Fabelle manner and also to create a magical moment for kids with our association with Make a Wish Foundation India. We invite all Indians to join us to fulfil wishes of deserving kids with chocolates and your generous contributions.”