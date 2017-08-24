eRevMax completes integration with hoteliport

Hotel connectivity company eRevMax has completed two-way integration with Scottish hospitality solution provider hoteliport. Through this partnership, hotels using the hoteliport PMS will be able to update all the channels available in the eRevMax Channel Ecosystem, directly from their hoteliport dashboard. hoteliport Hotel Management Software, developed by acdit.com, equips hoteliers with a suite of tools for management of reservations, rate-plans, agents, sales channels, billing and performance reporting.
“Our integration with eRevMax into hoteliport connects our PMS channel manager module with a host of online travel agents, GDS and meta-search solutions and compliments the already rich suite of hotel management tools that hoteliport provides. Now, hoteliport automatically distributes rates and availability and downloads new bookings into the PMS via RTConnect, saving hotels countless hours of work on various OTA extranet sites while optimising their online marketing efforts,” said Craig Dunn, founder, hoteliport.
“Our interface with hoteliport provides small-to-medium sized hotels ability to access and manage a whole range of online channels cost effectively without worrying about maintaining inventory manually across each booking website. A greater number of hotels can now leverage the benefits of our Channel Ecosystem while streamlining their distribution efforts,” said Ashis Saha, senior vice president – project management, eRevMax.
eRevMax is developing its connectivity solutions to offer real-time revenue management functionality to the hospitality industry. This includes solutions for the independent market and scaling up through the Tier I enterprise hotel groups.