Emami Agrotech registers significant business in Bihar

With annual sale exceeding around one lakh tonne generating a revenue of INR 700 crore yearly, Bihar has become fastest growing market for the edible oil business of Emami Agrotech. “Bihar has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for our edible oil brands. The state has emerged as the second largest market for our edible oil business after West Bengal,” said Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech. The edible oil portfolio of Emami comprises of brands like Himani Best Choice, Emami Healthy & Tasty and Rasoi, the Vanaspati brand. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had been roped in by the company to endorse its Emami Healthy & Tasty brand of edible oil range nationally.
These brands are manufactured and marketed by Emami Agrotech, the edible oil arm of the INR 50,000 crore Emami Group, the Kolkata-based diversified business conglomerate. “Our Vanaspati Brand Rasoi, continues to perform well in the state. From 700 tonne per month, today the brands’ sales volume in Bihar stands at over 7,000 tonne per month in a time span of less than three years’ time,” added.
The company employs around 200 people in Bihar and has nearly 200 distributors in its fold.