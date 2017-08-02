EIH posts Q1 net profit at INR 9.48 cr

Hospitality company EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, has reported a net profit of INR 9.48 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net loss of INR 12.96 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, EIH said in a BSE filing. EIH’s total revenue was up 8.66 per cent to INR 303.26 crore during the quarter as against INR 279.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses stood at INR 285.02 crore, up 1.87 per cent as against INR 279.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Meanwhile, the company informed that it is likely to open The Oberoi, New Delhi in January next year. “The Oberoi, New Delhi was scheduled to open in early April, 2018 after complete renovations. The progress on site has been satisfactory. The hotel is now likely to open in January 2018,” the company said.